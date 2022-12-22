Lantz Financial LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,747 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUV. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the third quarter worth $104,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 198.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,017 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Second Half Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Institutional investors own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NUV opened at $8.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.78. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $10.49.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

