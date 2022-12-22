Lantz Financial LLC Sells 5,045 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Lantz Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,045 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.21 and its 200-day moving average is $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.16 and a 1-year high of $21.47.

