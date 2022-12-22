Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,105 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.4% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 12.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,236,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,853,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,719 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 135.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,889,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 6.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,487,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,092,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.1% in the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,087,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $391,983,000 after acquiring an additional 784,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.63.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $75.84 on Thursday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.24 and a 52 week high of $138.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $257,780,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

