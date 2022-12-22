Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 6.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,095 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in ONEOK by 101.0% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 325,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,040,000 after acquiring an additional 163,332 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in ONEOK by 10.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 23,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ONEOK from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.45.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $65.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Featured Articles

