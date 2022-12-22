Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,663 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $12,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after buying an additional 68,805,989 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,241,000 after purchasing an additional 14,910,489 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,031,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,175,960 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,490,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233,730 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX opened at $45.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.82 and its 200 day moving average is $46.21. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

