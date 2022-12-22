Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $7.52 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,698 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF stock opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.02. iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $24.95 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

