Leavell Investment Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,203 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $10,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 140,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 12,539 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,584,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,924,000 after purchasing an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHM stock opened at $66.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $59.74 and a 1-year high of $81.22.

