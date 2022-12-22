Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,789 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $9,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.7% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,202,000. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 145.8% during the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 126,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.02 and a 200 day moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.