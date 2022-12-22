Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 7,071 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,110,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330,534 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,865,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,439,000 after purchasing an additional 408,264 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,328,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,904,000 after purchasing an additional 198,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,461,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,223,000 after purchasing an additional 217,364 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,721,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,889,000 after purchasing an additional 116,675 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.89 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.