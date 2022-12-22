Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Laura Wade-Gery Buys 2,529 Shares

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Laura Wade-Gery bought 2,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 254 ($3.09) per share, with a total value of £6,423.66 ($7,803.28).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Shares of LGEN traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 249.70 ($3.03). 5,578,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,582,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.13, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 244.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 248.93. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.76). The stock has a market cap of £14.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 744.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.56) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.46) to GBX 290 ($3.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 397 ($4.82) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 341 ($4.14).

About Legal & General Group

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

