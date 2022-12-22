Legend Power Systems (CVE:LPS) Shares Down 13.9%

Legend Power Systems Inc. (CVE:LPS – Get Rating) shares dropped 13.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 125,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 60,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Legend Power Systems Trading Down 8.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.80 million and a PE ratio of -7.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

About Legend Power Systems

Legend Power Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical energy conservation company in Canada and the United States. It assembles, markets, and sells SmartGATE, a patented device that enables dynamic power management of commercial or industrial Buildings. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

