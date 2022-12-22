LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 1,143 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 49,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,127 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $95.43 on Thursday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $117.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.34.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

