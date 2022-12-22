LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth $78,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $29.92 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $37.04.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

