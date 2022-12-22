LexAurum Advisors LLC Has $741,000 Stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,018,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,831,000 after buying an additional 68,872 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 19,556 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 18,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 41,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,178 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.81. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $31.52.

