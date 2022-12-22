LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,616 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after acquiring an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Target by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after acquiring an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,394,714 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $620,665,000 after purchasing an additional 85,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after purchasing an additional 269,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT opened at $142.30 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $254.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $158.79 and its 200 day moving average is $157.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Target from $223.00 to $206.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.64.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

