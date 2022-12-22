LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 3,631 Shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP)

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund accounts for 1.2% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $5,700,000. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,478,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 698,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund by 236.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 42,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 29,968 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:RNP opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $29.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%.

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.

