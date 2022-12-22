LexAurum Advisors LLC Sells 984 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tenret Co LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tenret Co LLC now owns 23,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $160.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a 200-day moving average of $158.51. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $183.79.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.