LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 110,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,000. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,486,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,587,000 after purchasing an additional 265,617 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,301,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,335,000 after purchasing an additional 33,303 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 889,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 148,845 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 796,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,496,000 after purchasing an additional 22,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 19,773 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD opened at $44.52 on Thursday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.13.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

