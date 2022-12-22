Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.09 Billion

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.09 billion and $10.83 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for $1,171.86 or 0.07030269 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $852.77 or 0.05119976 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.53 or 0.00495482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,889.72 or 0.29357550 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,822,473 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lido Staked ETH is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,820,841.77109263 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,173.63476657 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $6,852,841.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

