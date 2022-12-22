Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Limoneira has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.4%.

Shares of LMNR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $13.34. The stock had a trading volume of 52,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.38 million, a PE ratio of -74.11, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average of $13.07. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.44 and a twelve month high of $16.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Limoneira in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Limoneira by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 607,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,914,000 after buying an additional 26,111 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Limoneira by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Limoneira by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Limoneira by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 82,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

