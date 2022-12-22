Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $294.11

Linde plc (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €294.11 ($312.88) and traded as high as €311.40 ($331.28). Linde shares last traded at €310.20 ($330.00), with a volume of 481,851 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from €350.00 ($372.34) to €355.00 ($377.66) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. DZ Bank set a €363.00 ($386.17) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Baader Bank set a €265.00 ($281.91) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($361.70) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €350.00 ($372.34) price objective on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €310.62 and its 200-day moving average is €294.20. The stock has a market cap of $153.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.39.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

