Litecoin Cash (LCC) Price Tops $0.0026 on Exchanges

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and approximately $152.26 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Litecoin Cash Profile

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,926,044 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,877,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0026044 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

