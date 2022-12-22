Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0026 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $121.41 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,937,794 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,877,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0026044 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
