Litecoin Cash Price Tops $0.0026 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and approximately $121.41 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Litecoin Cash

Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,937,794 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,877,981.2084944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.0026044 USD and is up 1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $100.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

