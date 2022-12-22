Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Down to $194.04

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.04, but opened at $185.00. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $188.67, with a volume of 3,782 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,542,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

