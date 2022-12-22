Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Shares Gap Down to $194.04

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LADGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $194.04, but opened at $185.00. Lithia Motors shares last traded at $188.67, with a volume of 3,782 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $540.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors to $358.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $325.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $11.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 3.76%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Lithia Motors by 33.6% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,289,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,618,000 after buying an additional 324,492 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,542,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,638,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 37,874.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,400,000 after purchasing an additional 170,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

