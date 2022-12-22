LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) CEO Sells $121,123.20 in Stock

LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $121,123.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,569,345.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
LIVN stock opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84 and a beta of 0.87. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $252.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.53 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Research analysts expect that LivaNova PLC will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of LivaNova from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of LivaNova from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Cardiopulmonary, Neuromodulation, and Advanced Circulatory Support. The Cardiopulmonary segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, connect, and other related products.
