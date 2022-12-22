LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Stock Price Down 1.3%

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) dropped 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.70 and last traded at $7.90. Approximately 8,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 48,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

LMP Automotive Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $86.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Automotive

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

