LooksRare (LOOKS) Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. LooksRare has a total market cap of $68.58 million and $3.85 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LooksRare has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One LooksRare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000869 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LooksRare Profile

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LooksRare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LooksRare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

