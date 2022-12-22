Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $72.00 price objective on the building manufacturing company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Louisiana-Pacific from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.00.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LPX opened at $61.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.90.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.