Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Community Trust & Investment Co.

Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.7% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 259 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.92.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $202.43 on Thursday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $260.83. The company has a market cap of $125.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.91.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. The company had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.