Lumi Credits (LUMI) Price Reaches $0.0057

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Lumi Credits token can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and approximately $235.61 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lumi Credits Token Profile

Lumi Credits’ genesis date was October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. Lumi Credits’ official website is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lumi Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lumi Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

