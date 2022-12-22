Lumi Credits Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1,626.88 Billion (LUMI)

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One Lumi Credits token can currently be purchased for $0.0057 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. Lumi Credits has a total market cap of $1,626.88 billion and $194.13 worth of Lumi Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Lumi Credits has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lumi Credits

Lumi Credits launched on October 1st, 2020. Lumi Credits’ total supply is 128,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lumi Credits is luminous.games. Lumi Credits’ official Twitter account is @lumitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lumi Credits Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lumi is a token based on the Tron blockchain. It was created as a popular and utility token for the LUMI Credits gambling ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lumi Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lumi Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lumi Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

