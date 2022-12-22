M3-Brigade Acquisition II (NYSE:MBAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.08

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 138964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBAC. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 301,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 92,807 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 100,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 64,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

