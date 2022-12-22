Macquarie Group (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.63

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $115.63 and traded as low as $111.13. Macquarie Group shares last traded at $111.87, with a volume of 24,081 shares traded.

Macquarie Group Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.62.

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.7515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.93%.

Macquarie Group Company Profile

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

