Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) CFO Sells $276,512.85 in Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $276,512.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,753,358.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Main International ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of INTL traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 285,054 shares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.