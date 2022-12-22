MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of MEGI stock opened at $13.92 on Thursday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1 year low of $11.43 and a 1 year high of $20.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter worth $12,184,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 76.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 356,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after buying an additional 154,506 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 99.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after buying an additional 90,582 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 3.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 120,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares in the last quarter.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

