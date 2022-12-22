Maple (MPL) Price Reaches $3.29 on Major Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Maple has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Maple coin can now be bought for approximately $3.29 or 0.00019600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a market capitalization of $12.75 million and approximately $468,427.58 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Maple Coin Profile
Maple launched on April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Maple
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maple directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maple should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maple using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
