Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Director Purchases $38,400.00 in Stock

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) Director Douglas K. Mellinger acquired 10,000 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $38,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Marathon Digital Price Performance

MARA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.67. 14,539,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,643,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $40.78.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 98.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 224,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after purchasing an additional 111,356 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 81.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 70,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Marathon Digital

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MARA. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research cut Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

(Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.