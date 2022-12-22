Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,483.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Markel in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,290.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.26 and a beta of 0.77. Markel has a 1 year low of $1,064.09 and a 1 year high of $1,519.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,243.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,236.48.

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $13.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.66 by ($4.49). Markel had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Markel will post 65.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 50 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,230.60 per share, for a total transaction of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $561,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 119.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Markel by 102.4% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 5,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

