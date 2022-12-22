Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives $177.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $177.36.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Marriott International Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 119.1% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 9,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 23.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marriott International by 305.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAR opened at $148.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day moving average of $153.13. The company has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.39%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

