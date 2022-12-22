Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stock Position Lifted by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,502.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Marriott International stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $147.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut Marriott International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Marriott International in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.36.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

