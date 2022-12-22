Martine A. Rothblatt Sells 8,000 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total transaction of $2,177,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at $35,386. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded up $3.50 on Thursday, reaching $277.25. The stock had a trading volume of 194,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,972. The company has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.68 and a quick ratio of 9.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $256.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.03. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $158.38 and a 12-month high of $283.09.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $516.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.92 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.03% and a return on equity of 16.63%. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 16.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,231 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

