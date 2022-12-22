Maxim Group Cuts Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Price Target to $3.00

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Maxim Group from $8.00 to $3.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 11.3 %

HSCS stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Heart Test Laboratories has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68.

Institutional Trading of Heart Test Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSCS. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heart Test Laboratories

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

