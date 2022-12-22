MCIA Inc Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,851 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 4.3% of MCIA Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,629,863. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.06 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

