Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 5,616 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 82,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 181,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 28,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 8,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $59.09 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Mid Core ETF has a 52-week low of $52.68 and a 52-week high of $71.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.96.

