Means Investment CO. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,955,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,354 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,288,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,774,000 after purchasing an additional 918,126 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,204,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,812,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689,300 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,555,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 97,631 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.
PLTR stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.39. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $19.45.
Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.
