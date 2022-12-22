Means Investment CO. Inc. Lowers Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 20.5% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.49, for a total value of $5,060,342.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,831,804.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.91, for a total transaction of $1,294,275.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,261,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 3.0 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.13.

IDXX opened at $418.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.12, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.35. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.06 and a 52 week high of $664.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $841.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 118.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

