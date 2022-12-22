Means Investment CO. Inc. Sells 961 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,402,114,000 after purchasing an additional 413,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,150,324 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,321,955,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899,453 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $813,883,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after buying an additional 202,226 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $87.81 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $58.01 and a 1 year high of $138.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.61.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.94.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

