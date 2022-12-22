Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 112,006 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 11,784 shares during the quarter. Medtronic comprises 1.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have commented on MDT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Medtronic Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $102.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.73. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $75.76 and a one year high of $114.31.
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Medtronic Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.47%.
About Medtronic
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Medtronic (MDT)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.