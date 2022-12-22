Mega Matrix (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of Mega Matrix Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MTMT – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.80 and last traded at $1.80. 30,479 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 236,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Mega Matrix Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Yucheng Hu sold 2,397,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $2,397,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,593,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,593,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 30.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mega Matrix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Mega Matrix during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Mega Matrix in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mega Matrix Company Profile

Mega Matrix Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the GameFi business in the metaverse ecosystem. It also provides aircraft advisory and management services. The company was formerly known as AeroCentury Corp. and changed its name to Mega Matrix Corp. in March 2022. Mega Matrix Corp. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

