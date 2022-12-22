Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $718,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 106.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,148,000 after acquiring an additional 16,427,528 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 17,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 798.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 897,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,745,000 after purchasing an additional 71,176 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

TIP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $107.60. The stock had a trading volume of 67,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,848,857. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.63 and a 52 week high of $129.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.92.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.